Optimism about the first vaccine being tested in the US

The first US-tested COVID-19 vaccine has boosted the immune system and raised antibodies in people under treatment, and progress is being made toward final tests that will be key to determining its effectiveness, researchers reported last week.

“This is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's leading infectious disease expert, told the Associated Press.

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci colleagues at the National Institutes of Health, will begin its most important step around July 27 -- a study of 30,000 people to test whether the vaccines are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus. But on Tuesday, researchers reported eagerly awaited results from the first 45 volunteers who were tested in March. Indeed, the vaccine provided an expected immune boost.

The first volunteers developed so-called neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream, key molecules to block infection, at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19, the research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is an essential component that is needed to move forward with trials that could really determine if the vaccine protects against infection,” said Dr. Lisa Jackson of the Kaiser Research Institute in Seattle, who led the study.

There is no guarantee, but the government hopes to have results by the end of the year if the vaccine can be developed at record speed.