‘We do not have a constitutional right to infect others.’ Judge upholds Palm Beach County’s mask orders

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes ruled on Monday that the county has the right to make the wearing of facial coverings mandatory.

According to a a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Kastrenakes said “We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” issuing a ruling after four County residents filed a lawsuit claiming the mandatory wearing of masks order violated their “constitutional rights to free speech and privacy.”

This is the first ruling on mandatory mask-wearing orders in South Florida. All three counties now require masks be worn when out in public, with limited exceptions.

You may read the Sun Sentinel article here.

