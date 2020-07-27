Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge John Kastrenakes ruled on Monday that the county has the right to make the wearing of facial coverings mandatory.

According to a a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Kastrenakes said “We do not have a constitutional right to infect others,” issuing a ruling after four County residents filed a lawsuit claiming the mandatory wearing of masks order violated their “constitutional rights to free speech and privacy.”

This is the first ruling on mandatory mask-wearing orders in South Florida. All three counties now require masks be worn when out in public, with limited exceptions.

You may read the Sun Sentinel article here.