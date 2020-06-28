First, it was Miami-Dade. Then Broward followed.

Now, Palm Beach County Mayor Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said on CNN Sunday that his county would follow the lead of Broward and Miami-Dade.

Palm Beach County will issue an official order with specifics on Monday, Kerner said. Miami-Dade is closing its beaches from July 3 through July 6 and Broward plans are to close its beaches from July 3 through July 5.

"Unfortunately, this 4th of July will not be spent at the beach," Kerner concluded.

The beach closings come amidst an unprecedented spike in the number of cases. Since Friday, Florida added more than 26,500 new confirmed coronavirus cases.