This is a developing story

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press has tested positive for the Coronavirus and is now self isolating, according to a Wednesday morning statement from Village Manager Andrea Agha.

Press, who days ago urged Key Biscayners to comply with mandatory facial covering, recently developed COVID-19 symptoms and got tested over the weekend.

“Chief Press yesterday was informed that he tested positive for COVD-19,” Agha said. “Although he currently does not have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of the Village of Key Biscayne and Key Biscayne Police Department.”

Agha said it was only a matter of time before a first responded “fell victim to this silent threat.”

In an Instagram video, Press said, “Our residents trust us to protect their community and we take this responsibility very seriously. I have notified the Village of Key Biscayne, our police force, as well as traced my contacts. I assure you our excellent police service will not waiver or be impacted.

“I plan to document the next 14 days of my quarantine via Instagram. I am with you and you are with me, Key Biscayne. We are KB Strong and we are in this together. Please do the right thing, and respect this virus, respect each other. Keep us safe.”

Agha said the village continues to closely follow the COVID-19 surge “ in close collaboration with official health authorities, whose recommendations we follow. We will continue to monitor CDC, WHO, FDOH, and Miami-Dade County, and will provide our community with updates.

“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” she added.

It is recommended that residents remain socially distant, wear a mask or facial covering, washing their hands often with soap and water, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.