Portable air cleaners could prevent airborne transmission

Portable air cleaners may be an effective option in preventing the transmission of the coronavirus in your own home.

Because the virus can be transmitted through small airborne particles, some doctors and engineers say portable air cleaners could be effective in preventing the transmission of the virus, this according to an article in NPR.

A portable cleaner could cleanse the air up to six times an hour, compared to a home without an air cleanser that only experiences a full change of air after two hours.

Joseph Gardner Allen, an associate professor of exposure assessment science at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, bought one for himself in March, according to NPR. "It's a relatively easy way to get clean air in a place where people are in close contact," Allen said.

"It's a simple plug and play solution in that area."