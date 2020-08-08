President Trump signs executive orders, restores additional unemployment benefits, freezes evictions

Versión en español

After Democrats and Republicans could not reach a deal Friday on a new coronavirus stimulus aid package, breaking off negotiations, Saturday, President Trump signed several executive orders, including extending payroll cuts for businesses and a moratorium on evictions.

One of the President’s executive memorandum, titled the “Memorandum on Deferring Payroll Tax Obligations in Light of the Ongoing COVID-19 Disaster,” would give a payroll tax break to employees earning less than $104,000 per year from September 1st through December 31st.

Another order will divert FEMA and CARES Act money to provide $400 in weekly enhanced unemployment benefits to millions of unemployed Americans. The added unemployment benefits were part of the March CARES Act and expired on July 31.

That order also expands military veteran benefits.

Trump announced the signing of the orders at a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In recent days, the President has hinted he could use his executive power to get the aid moving, although the legal basis his actions are questioned by the Democrats, who have threatened to bring the issue to court if Congress was left out.

You can read the Executive Memorandums at the White House website.