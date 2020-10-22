Remdesivir becomes first COVID-19 drug to receive FDA approval

Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of the first antiviral vaccine to use in battling COVID.

The approved drug is produced by Gilead Sciences, Inc. based in California. Gildead is calling the drug Veklury (remdesivir), which is an antiviral medicine administered through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The approval is “for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.”

According to published results from a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Veklury, cut the time to recovery from 15 days to 10 on average.

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D said, “The FDA is committed to expediting the development and availability of COVID-19 treatments during this unprecedented public health emergency.” Hahn added that the approval was “supported by data from multiple clinical trials that the agency has rigorously assessed and represents an important scientific milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The approval was supported by FDA’s analysis of data from three randomized, controlled clinical trials that included patients hospitalized with mild-to-severe COVID-19.

For the entire FDA statement, click here.