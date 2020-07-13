Go virtual or physically go back to school? Key Biscayne Parents, the Miami-Dade Public Schools district want to hear from you.

Attention Key Biscayne parents, you have until this Wednesday, July 15 to voice your preference of how you want your children to attend school during the 2020-2021 school year. The options? Virtually or onsite.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has opened up an online questionnaire, asking parents whether they intend to send their children to school physically five days a week, or if they intend to choose to enroll their kids in the My School Online option, an online learning model directed by assigned teachers.

MDCPS will collect the declaration of intent forms and use it for a head count to coordinate logistics for a brick-and-mortar school environment.

In the event that the local school district reopens, physically speaking, it would be operating in Phase 2 under The Plan for Florida’s Recovery. This proposed plan was created so the school district could pivot and safety guidelines, once the region moves out of Phase 1.

Parents cast your voice now by logging online here. Once there, click the button “submit your preference here.” Then, follow the prompts to fill out the form indicating how you want your child to attend the upcoming school year.

Another option is to download the form from the aforementioned website, and then email it to the student’s school principal or drop it off in person at the school from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Wednesday.

For parents who don’t wish to proceed using a computer can fill out the form at school sites, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the July 15 deadline.

There’s also the Dadeschools Mobile App as an option, however, the students need to be linked to the account.

To contact MDCPS for updates:

Staff at school sites are available to assist with providing parent pins and answering additional questions, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents may also contact the Distance Learning Help Desk at 305-995-HELP (4357) on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information, please download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device.

Follow the School System on Twitter @mdcps and @miamisup, on Instagram @miamischools and @miamisup, and on Facebook at MiamiSchools and AlbertoCarvalho