The AMC movie theater chain said last week the company might run out of money before the year ends due to the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

You could be the benefactor of the company’s push to save itself, trying to entice movie-goers, worried about COVID-19, to go back into the theater in a safe environment.

Starting at $99 plus tax, you can rent an entire auditorium for just you and your friends at AMC locations. Groups of up to 20 people can enjoy private screenings of a range of movies, from Halloween classics like “Hocus Pocus” to family films and new releases.

There are more than 30 titles to choose from classics like “Jurassic Park” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” to family-friendly movies like “Monsters, Inc.” and “Madagascar.”

It costs $99 to rent older films, and new releases can cost between $149 and $349, depending on the movie and your location.

Reservations for a theater can be made easily online.

AMC theaters close to the island include AMC Sunset Place 24 at 5701 Sunset Drive in South Miami and AMC Aventura 24 at 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura.