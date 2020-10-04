Report. Miami-Dade issued $1.9 million in penalties during the pandemic

In early September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis requested all of Florida’s 67 counties provide details of all actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Only 52 out of 67 counties responded, but according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, close to $2 million in fines were tallied, with Miami-Dade County and Naples accounting for more than 85% of the total. Most of the fines were for disobeying mask ordinances, curfew violations and parking by the beaches when they were closed.

Miami-Dade County issued 1,882 citations totaling $760,600 and another 215 citations totaling $109,650 were issued by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, the Sun Sentinel reported.

