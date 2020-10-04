Report. Miami-Dade issued $1.9 million in penalties during the pandemic

The Hill

 thehill.com

In early September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis requested all of Florida’s 67 counties provide details of all actions taken in response to COVID-19.

Only 52 out of 67 counties responded, but according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel, close to $2 million in fines were tallied, with Miami-Dade County and Naples accounting for more than 85% of the total. Most of the fines were for disobeying mask ordinances, curfew violations and parking by the beaches when they were closed.

Miami-Dade County issued 1,882 citations totaling $760,600 and another 215 citations totaling $109,650 were issued by the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, the Sun Sentinel reported.

You may read the entire article here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags