Researchers report first known case of a "true" coronavirus reinfection" in a US patient

An unnamed 25-year-old man from Reno, Nevada, first tested positive in April after developing a mild illness including a sore throat and headache .

According to the report, the man, had to be hospitalized and tested positive on June 5, marking 48 days after his first positive test. Bloodwork run by hospital staff showed that the man had antibodies against the virus.

Earlier last week, a man in Hong Kong and two European patients were also reported to have been reinfected with the virus.

A team at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory were able to show through sophisticated testing, that the virus associated with each instance of the Reno man's infection represented genetically different strains.

Because the genetic make-up of the strains are different enough, this represents a true reinfection.

Mark Pandori, director the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory and one of the authors of the report, told NBC News “that reinfection with the coronavirus appears to be rare,” adding "may not be generalizable."

Pandori told NBC "If you've had it, you can't necessarily be considered invulnerable to the infection." Pandori, is an associate professor of pathology and lab medicine at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.

"The evidence so far suggests that if you've been infected and recovered, then you're protected for some period of time," Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told NBC.