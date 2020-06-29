Seaquarium to close 10-days after reopening.

“The health and safety of our Guests, Team Members and the animals in our care is our top priority,” read a statement from Eric Eimstad, Miami Seaquarium General Manager Sunday, announcing the park’s decision to “temporarily close beginning Monday, June 29.”

Eimstad said the closing was “In response to the recent and continued increase in positive COVID-19 tests locally and statewide.”

The park originally closed March 13 when the coronavirus outbreak started. It reopened Saturday, June 20 with restrictions in place for safety.

In the statement, Eimstad said “While we have not had any known or suspected positive diagnoses at Miami Seaquarium, and remain very confident in the cleaning and sanitizing measures implemented to best ensure the health and safety of all, we believe using an abundance of caution and proactively closing is the best choice for our community at this time.’

The park’s animal care teams will continue to work while the Seaquarium is closed.