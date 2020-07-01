Seven new cases for 33149. State reports 6,563 new infections. Dade at 18.2% positivity rate. Davey: retail establishments can refuse service if not wearing a mask. State close to 159,000 cases

Addressing the recent spike in the number of cases, zip code 33149 now reporting 125 cases after adding 7 new ones, Village Mayor Mike Davey continued to remind residents of the Village ordinance, making the wearing of facial coverings in public mandatory.

“Let’s be clear, retail establishments can refuse service to those people who come in without facial covering,” said Davey in a vide message.

In discussing the cancelled 4th of July caravan and flyover, Davey expresses his disappointment, saying these are some of the “setbacks we have to deal with at a time of Covid.”

Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department reported another 6,563 new cases, raising the total of Floridians who have contracted the coronavirus to 158,997. The rate of positivity on the administered tests also spiked statewide to 15%.

Miami-Dade, which reported 1,142 new cases, saw its rate of positive tests rise to 18.2%, the second consecutive day over 18%. Dade now has 37,961 total cases reported.

Broward added 536 new cases to 16,155 and Palm Beach is now at 14,447 after reporting 293 new cases.