Friday, Spain reported 2,255 new Covid cases in 24 hours, the country’s total number of infections now at 319,501, this as fears of a second wave in the country increase.

The regions of Catalonia and Aragon are the two worst-affected areas.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, the Catalan government has told nightclubs they must shut their doors, while France's prime minister encourage the French to avoid Catalonia.

Five regions are now on lockdown in attempt to control the outbreak; Catalonia, Zaragoza, Pamplona, Totana and A Marina.