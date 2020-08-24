For the second time in a week, Florida’s Health Department reported less than 3,000 new coronavirus cases in a day. With the 2,086 new cases reported Monday, the State of Florida now has 602,829 infections since the pandemic started.

Monday’s reported cases have tended to be lower. On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 5.2 percent on 38,048 statewide tests performed.

Miami-Dade County added 520 new cases, the lowest number of new one-day infections in months. However, the county’s positivity rate increased to 9.13 percent, after reporting a low, since June, of 7.17 percent on Friday.

There were 5,177 tests performed in Miami-Dade on Sunday.

59 percent of the County’s infections – 90,315 – are located in what is classified by the Health Department’s report as “Miami.” It is unclear whether all of these are located within the City of Miami.

Monday, the State reported 506 cases for Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149. This is the cumulative number of cases reported on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipalities.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 602,829

- New cases on Monday: 2,086

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 152,612

- New reported cases for Monday: 520

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 69,383

- New cases reported on Monday: 223

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 40,746

- New cases reported on Monday: 162

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 506