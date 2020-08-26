Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,327 new Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day total since last Friday.

There are now 608,722 statewide infections.

The updates dashboard reported a cumulative total of 516 cases in Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code. This is the total since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade County reported 790 new cases. The county's positivity rate dropped to 7.67 percent, the second lowest total in August. On Friday, the county reported 7.15 percent of the tests were positive.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 608,722

- New cases on Wednesday: 3,327

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 154,135

- New reported cases for Wednesday: 790

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 69,883

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 319

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 41,013

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 164

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 516

- New cases since Monday: 10

The state does not report “recovered” cases by municipality.