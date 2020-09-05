State adds 3,773 new cases Saturday. Dade’s positivity rate increases to 6.61 percent. 551 cases on the island

Saturday, Florida’s Health Department reported 3,773 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of statewide infections to 643,867.

The state’s positivity rate Saturday was 5.99 percent. Miami-Dade County’s positivity rate increase slightly to 6.61 percent. There were 573 new cases reported in the county.

Saturday’s updated Health Department dashboard showed 551 total cases for the island’s zip code of 33149.

That is the total number of cases on the island since the pandemic started. The state does not report recovered cases by municipality.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 643,867

- New cases on Saturday: 3,773

- Saturday’s positivity rate: 5.99%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 161,018

- New reported cases for Saturday: 573

- Dade’s positivity rate on Saturday: 6.61%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 73,112

- New cases reported on Saturday: 242

- Broward’s positivity rate on Saturday: 4.27%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 42,905

- New cases reported on Saturday: 163

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Saturday: 3.29%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 551