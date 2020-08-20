August 20 update. State adds 4,605 new cases. Death toll now over 10,000. Dade’s positive rate under 10% for second straight day. Two new cases on the island.

On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 4,605 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide number of infections to 588,602.

There were also 117 virus-related deaths of Florida residents, bringing the state’s death toll to 10,049.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,090 new cases. For the second consecutive day, Dade’s reported under 10% positive tests results (9.65%). There were 7,029 tests administered in the county Wednesday.

The updated Health Department dashboard reported two new cases for the island’s 33149 zip code; the cumulative number of cases on the island up to 493 since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 588,602

- New cases on Thursday: 4,605

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 149,162

- New reported cases for Thursday: 1,090

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 68,068

- New cases reported on Thursday: 552

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 39,086

- New cases reported on Thursday: 225

Key Biscayne / 33149

Key Biscayne reports 493 on Thursday August 20

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 493

The state does not report “recovered” cases or deaths at the municipality level.

