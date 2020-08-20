On Thursday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 4,605 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide number of infections to 588,602.

There were also 117 virus-related deaths of Florida residents, bringing the state’s death toll to 10,049.

Miami-Dade County reported 1,090 new cases. For the second consecutive day, Dade’s reported under 10% positive tests results (9.65%). There were 7,029 tests administered in the county Wednesday.

The updated Health Department dashboard reported two new cases for the island’s 33149 zip code; the cumulative number of cases on the island up to 493 since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 588,602

- New cases on Thursday: 4,605

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade Count

- Total number of cases: 149,162

- New reported cases for Thursday: 1,090

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 68,068

- New cases reported on Thursday: 552

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 39,086

- New cases reported on Thursday: 225

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 493

The state does not report “recovered” cases or deaths at the municipality level.