In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that all state-run coronavirus testing sites will close as of 5 p.m. Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“In anticipation of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, all state-supported testing sites will be temporarily closed starting Friday. Sites will begin reopening on Tuesday, with all sites being reopened by Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m,” read the Tweeter post.

Earlier, Florida’s Health Department announced 216 new coronavirus related deaths, a one-day record. This followed 186 new deaths announced Tuesday, raising the total of statewide Florida residents’ deaths to 6,333.

There are now 451,423 confirmed COVID-19 statewide cases, after 9,448 new cases were reported.

State of Florida Coronavirus outbreak:

State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 451,423

- New cases on Wed: 9448

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 6,333

- Number of hospitalizations: 25,499

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Tri-County area (Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach)

- Total number of cases: 198,284

- Percent of state’s cases: 43.9%

- New cases on Wed: 4,700

- Percent of new statewide cases: 49.7%

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 112,261

- New reported cases for Wednesday: 2,801

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,455

- Number of residents hospitalized: 5,328 (5% of all cases)

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 52,970

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 1,325

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 32,171

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 574

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 350

- The state does not provide information on retests or recovered patients at the zip code level