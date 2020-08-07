On Friday, Florida’s Department of Health updated the coronavirus dashboard and added almost 8,000 new cases since Thursday, the state now with 518,075 infections since the pandemic started.

Miami-Dade added 1,737 cases, the sixth straight day reporting under 2,000 cases. The county new total of cases is 129,409. The positivity rate in Dade Friday, was 14.5% - a decrease but still far from the 5% County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has indicated is needed to reopen certain elements of the economy.

Friday, four new cases were reported on the island, the new total now at 406 cases. The state does not report “recovered” cases per municipality.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 510,389

- New cases on Friday: 7,683

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 127,677

- New reported cases for Friday: 1,712

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,717

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 60,058

- New cases reported on Friday: 739

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 35,737

- New cases reported on Friday: 442

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 402

- New cases added on Friday: 14