State crosses the Half a Million infections threshold. Davey talks contact tracing. Positivity rate on the island is 8.2% compared to the County’s 15%+

Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department update the Covid-19 dashboard, now showing 502,739 statewide confirmed coronavirus cases. as 5,409 new cases were reported Wednesday, continuing a trend of reporting less than 6,000 new cases per day.

Key Biscayne now has 388 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

In a Tuesday evening video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey provided updated stats on Covid-19 testing specific to Key Biscayne. According to Davey, 4,743 people have been tested on the island since the pandemic started, with 387 positive results (the Wednesday dashboard showed 388).

The 8.2% rate of positive tests results for Key Biscayne, Davey added, compares favorably with the County’s 15% or higher rate.

Davey also relayed a conversation he had with the folks doing contact tracing at the county level. According to Davey’s message, there have been reports of a scam tied to false contact tracing calls, where callers are offered health insurance by those posing as contact tracers. Acknowledging that some people do not fully trust contact tracers’ calls, Davey clarified that contact tracing calls will only ask for three things:

- Name

- Date of birth

- Confirm home address

Contact tracing is the tool the state and county are using in an attempt to find “clusters where people are getting infected and help protect those most vulnerable,” said Davey. “We can’t prevent the spread of the disease, but we can help slow it down.”

Davey reiterated the things residents need to be doing to help stay safe:

- Wear facial covering

- Social distancing

- Wash your hands “thoroughly and frequently”

- Wipe down frequently used surfaces in your home and businesses

County officials Davey spoke to recognize people are frustrated with the delay in getting test results, up to a week in some cases, but recommend that if people are sick and have not been tested, isolate for at least 10-days. Once tested, you should wait for the tests results, before going out in public - provided comes back negative.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 502,739

- New cases on Wednesday: 5,495

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 125,959

- New reported cases for Wednesday 1,210

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 59,354

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 429

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 35,283

- New cases reported on Wednesday: 351

Key Biscayne / 33149

Total number of cases since pandemic started: 388