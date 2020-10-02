State reports 2,695 new Covid cases, Dade adds 507 and two new cases reported on the island. Gimenez: “We are seeing a slight increase in our hospital numbers”

On Friday, Florida’s Health Department updated dashboard reported 2,695 new coronavirus cases, the new statewide cumulative total now at 711,804. The positivity rate across the state was 3.77 percent.

Miami-Dade County reported 507 new cases with a slightly higher Friday positivity rate of 5.11 percent. The 14-day average is however, under 5 percent (4.70%).

On Thursday night, County Mayor Carlos Gimenez Tweeted that “We are seeing a slight increase in our hospital numbers. Please don't let your guard down just because all businesses are open.”

You can see the County’s updated New Normal dashboard here.

Friday’s report shows Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 with 611 cases. This is the total number of cases since the pandemic started.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 711,804

- New cases on Friday: 2,695

- Positivity rate on Friday – 3.77%

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases: 171,391

- New reported cases for Friday: 507

- Dade’s positivity rate on Friday: 5.11%

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 77,631

- New cases reported on Friday: 220

- Broward’s positivity rate on Friday: 2.93%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 46,833

- New cases reported on Thursday: 138

- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Thursday: 2.40%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 611

- New cases reported on Friday: 2