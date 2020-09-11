Friday, the Health Department updated their dashboard of coronavirus cases, reporting 3.731 new infections. This is the largest number of new cases since last weekend.
There were no new cases reported for the island’s 33149 zip code. There have been a total of 569 infections reported on Key Biscayne since the pandemic started.
Coronavirus in the State of Florida
- Total number of cases: 658,381
- New cases on Friday: 3,731
- Positivity rate on Friday – 5.53%
Coronavirus cases in South Florida
Miami-Dade County
- Total number of cases: 163,375
- New reported cases for Friday: 460
- Dade’s positivity rate on Friday: 4.86%
Broward County
- Total number of cases: 74,084
- New cases reported on Thursday: 213
- Broward’s positivity rate on Thursday: 3.19%
Palm Beach County
- Total number of cases: 43,724
- New cases reported on Thursday: 189
- Palm Beach’s positivity rate on Thursday: 4.64%
Key Biscayne / 33149
- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 569