For the fourth day in a row, Florida’s Health Department reported a record number of new deaths for one-day, adding 257 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. The deaths represent people who died in recent weeks, but finally confirmed by health department officials.

More than half, 54%, of the new reported deaths were in the South Florida Tri-County area.

The state has now confirmed a total of 6,966 deaths as a result of the virus, 6843 being Florida residents.

Almost half, 3,362 (48%) of the total deaths since the outbreak were reported in July.

The State does not report death below the county level.

Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 470,386

- New cases on Friday: 9,007

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 6,846

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

SoFla Tri-County area

- Total number of cases: 207.147

- Percent of state’s cases: 44%

- New cases on Friday: 4,229

- Percent of new statewide cases: 47%

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 118,462

- New reported cases for Friday: 2552

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,611 – 96 new deaths reported Friday

- City of Miami cases: 73,347 or 62% of Dade's cases

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 55,411

- New cases reported on Friday: 1,104

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 709 – 33 new deaths reported Friday

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 32,274

- New cases reported on Friday: 573

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 815 – 9 new deaths reported Friday

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 372

- New cases added on Thursday: 4