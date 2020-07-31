For the fourth day in a row, Florida’s Health Department reported a record number of new deaths for one-day, adding 257 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. The deaths represent people who died in recent weeks, but finally confirmed by health department officials.
More than half, 54%, of the new reported deaths were in the South Florida Tri-County area.
The state has now confirmed a total of 6,966 deaths as a result of the virus, 6843 being Florida residents.
Almost half, 3,362 (48%) of the total deaths since the outbreak were reported in July.
The State does not report death below the county level.
Coronavirus cases in the State of Florida
- Total number of cases: 470,386
- New cases on Friday: 9,007
- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 6,846
Coronavirus cases in South Florida
SoFla Tri-County area
- Total number of cases: 207.147
- Percent of state’s cases: 44%
- New cases on Friday: 4,229
- Percent of new statewide cases: 47%
Miami-Dade County.
- Total number of cases: 118,462
- New reported cases for Friday: 2552
- Total virus-related deaths: 1,611 – 96 new deaths reported Friday
- City of Miami cases: 73,347 or 62% of Dade's cases
Broward County
- Total number of cases: 55,411
- New cases reported on Friday: 1,104
- Total number of virus-related deaths: 709 – 33 new deaths reported Friday
Palm Beach County
- Total number of cases: 32,274
- New cases reported on Friday: 573
- Total number of virus-related deaths: 815 – 9 new deaths reported Friday
Key Biscayne / 33149
- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 372
- New cases added on Thursday: 4