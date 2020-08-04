Tuesday’s the updated dashboard by Florida’s State Department reported 5,417 new coronavirus statewide cases, raising the total number of infections to 497,330 in Florida.

This marked the second consecutive day with less than 6,000 new cases and third straight day reporting less than 8,000 coronavirus cases.

It remains to be seen what the impact the closing of state-run testing facilities due to Tropical Storm Isaias could have on new infections later in the week, as there is usually a lag in the number of days it takes the state to process test results.

From July 21 to the 31st, the state reported over one million tests, averaging over 97,000 tests per day during the period. On Tuesday, the state reported 56,533 tests performed in the preceding 24-hours.

In a Monday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey called the recent trends in new cases for the island and the reduction of ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients as "positive steps," while emphasizing the need for continuing with the safety steps of wearing facial coverings, washing of hands frequently and maintaining social distancing.

"Keep at it. We will get through this," said Davey.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases: 497,330

- New cases on Tuesday: 5,417

- Total number of statewide virus-related deaths: 7,402

- Number of hospitalizations: 27,952

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County.

- Total number of cases: 124,759

- New reported cases for Tuesday: 1,121

- Total virus-related deaths: 1,724, new deaths reported Tuesday: 30

- Number of residents hospitalized: 5,777

Broward County

- Total number of cases: 58,953

- New cases reported on Tuesday: 450

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 765, new deaths reported Tuesday: 17

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases: 34,929

- New cases reported on Tuesday: 318

- Total number of virus-related deaths: 861, new deaths reported Tuesday: 16

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases since pandemic started: 388

- New cases added on Tuesday: 3

- State does not report recovered cases not deaths by zip code or municipality