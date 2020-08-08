Statewide cases surging again as testing ramps-up; Florida reports 8,541 new cases. Eight more positive tests on the island.

Saturday, the Florida Health Department reported 8,541 new statewide cases, raising the state’s total to 526,577 – the most infections of any state in the US, except California.

Testing across the state ramped-up again after being closed last weekend due to Tropical Storm Isaias. On Friday, there were 77,634 tests performed, with 9.91% returning a positive test.

Miami-Dade performed 11,649, with 13.4% coming back positive, the county reporting 1,801 new cases. The total number of countywide infections now at 131,217. This marked the seventh consecutive day Dade reported less than 2,000 new cases.

36% of the new cases, and cases-to-date, are under 34-years of age.

Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 reported 414 cases, eight more than the 406 reported on Friday by the Health Department.

