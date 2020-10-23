Study: US mortality rate for hospitalized patients drops ‘substantially’ since pandemic started

According to an article on NPR, in the early days of the pandemic, a patient hospitalized with COVID-19 faced a daunting 25.6% chance of dying.

Over the time since then, that chance of death has decreased by 18 percentage points to 7.6%.

Leora Horwitz of New York University's Grossman School of Medicine and the author of one of the studies told NPR, “We find that the death rate has gone down substantially.” The good news comes for those with underlying conditions as well as older patients. But Horwitz cautioned that a 7.6 percent chance of mortality “is still higher than many infectious diseases, including the flu,” adding that "It still has the potential to be very harmful in terms of long-term consequences for many people."

The studies suggest the medical system is improving at treating coronavirus patients, according to a Twitter post by former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “Two new peer-reviewed studies show a sharp drop in mortality among hospitalized Covid patients. The drop is seen in all groups, including older patients and those with underlying conditions, suggesting providers are getting better at treating the illness.”