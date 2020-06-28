The number of confirmed infections in Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 continued to rise Sunday as Florida’s Health Department reported 2 more cases Sunday morning, raising the total to 107 cases.

32% of the cases reported on the island since the outbreak began in March, have come in June. Back on June 1st, there were 72 cases for 33149. 35 new cases have been reported so far in June.

Statewide, there are now 141,075 Floridians who have tested positive for the coronavirus; this after another 8,530 new cases were reported Sunday.

Miami-Dade COVID-19 outbreak continued to grow as there were 2,152 new cases reported Sunday. This raises the total number of infections countywide to 33,714.

Sunday, Dade reported having tested 9,961 people on Saturday, with 17.8% of those returning a positive result. This is the highest positivity rate since early April.

Out of the new statewide cases, 37% were in the South Florida Tri-County area, with Broward adding 574 new cases and Palm Beach 452 new cases.

Broward now has 14,620 cases and Palm Beach reports 13,380.

Globally, coronavirus has now infected more than 10 million people. The United States has recorded more than 2.5 million cases, followed by 1.3 million in Brazil and 633,000 in Russia.

The global death toll is not approaching 500,000.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed on January 10 in Wuhan in China, before infections surged in Europe, United States, and later Russia and Latin America.