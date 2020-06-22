The Guardians. Andrea Agha

THE GUARDIANS, Celebrating the heroes who keep us safe in the battle over Coronavirus

When a crisis such as the Coronavirus pandemic strikes, a community’s strength of character is put to the test. As neighbors struggle, others step up to help. Compassionate. Diligent. Selfless.

For some -- those designated as “essential” workers -- it is their job, and they perform exceptionally. Others, however, willingly come out of the safety of self-quarantine and risk sickness to offer assistance to the community.

The response to the pandemic epitomizes what makes Key Biscayne so special. The village is composed of people who put the community before self. People from all walks of life with generous hearts who have genuine concern for their neighbors.

In a Special Report, we honor just some of the community’s “guardians” for keeping us safe, fed and healthy. To them, and others who continue to step up, we say “Thank you!”

Over the last day, we have introduces you to some of these 10-kind friends and neighbors who give of themselves to keep us safe & comfortable during this pandemic.

Andrea Agha

Key Biscayne Village Manager

When she thinks of community engagement through the coronavirus pandemic, it is the partnership and volunteerism that comes to Agha’s mind.

It is the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the chamber of commerce and senior groups, the volunteers who make masks. “That collaboration … the community stepped up beautifully,” she said of the Village’ response.

As the state has moved forward with opening up businesses, post-quarantine, South Florida counties have been exempted because of higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and death than other locales in Florida. It has created challenges, but all moves to reopen -- be it bars, restaurants, parks or beaches -- requires extra diligence and cooperation.

Agha said response efforts on the public safety side since the pandemic have been excellent. “It has been a tremendously intense and unprecedented team building and challenging community collaboration,” she said.

“We’ve seen around the world, it’s tough to get people to change their behavior."

“These masks, it’s tough to breathe, but these measures are intended to keep us safe, and each other. It’s respect for your neighbors.

It has been tough to gain compliance, but … I think we’re doing a great job.”