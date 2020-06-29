Florida’s Health Department reported 5,266 new coronavirus cases Monday. This is the lowest number of new statewide cases reported since last Wednesday, June 24.

However, the rate of positive tests rose from Sunday, reporting 13.5%.

The reported percent of those testing positive in Dade spiked to 18.4% on a lower number of tests administered Sunday (6,757).

According to the County's Moving to a New Normal dashboard, the average positive results over the last 14 days is 16.58% which is significantly higher than Gimenez’s goal of 10%.

Covid-19 ICU bed capacity in Miami-Dade County is now up to 48.8%

Miami-Dade County on Monday recorded 1,508 new cases, raising the county’s total of confirmed infections to 35,222.

Monday’s report now shows 33149, the zip code for Key Biscayne, with 109 confirmed infections, after adding two new cases overnight.

Back on June 7, the Health Department reported 76 confirmed cases in 33149. The island has seen the number of infections grow by 33 cases During the month of June.

Broward is now reporting 15,645 new cases and Palm Beach County now totals 13,711 confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “This is socializing,” adding, “You are going to graduation parties. You’re going out and doing different things.”