The University of Miami announced that during the first week of school (week ending August 22) a total of 141 positive tests were reported, “most of them students,” the University said in a press release.

The school launched a daily Covid-19 dashboard in order “to provide accurate information about its efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus,” said the release by the University.

“We are making decisions for the entire community, but members of the community also need to make their own decisions, and they need to make decisions based on information,” University President Julio Frenk said in the press release, adding that “the worst you can do in an emergency is not communicate truthfully because that gets people much more anxious than knowing what is actually happening.”

The dashboard’s inaugural data shows there were 2,627 tests administered to students, faculty, staff, and University vendors the week ending Aug. 22.

In addition to the 141 positive tests results, another 59 students were placed in isolation, and an additional 98 were quarantined because of “their potential exposure to an infected person.”

Only one faculty or staff member was hospitalized.

You may access the University’s dashboard here.

On Monday, the University of Alabama reported 531 cases of COVID-19 in its main Tuscaloosa campus the first week of in-person classes started.

The outbreak prompted Tuscaloosa’s Mayor Walt Maddox to close bars for the at least two weeks, saying. “The truth is that fall in Tuscaloosa is in serious jeopardy.”

Late last week, the university issued a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction, this after more than 20,000 students returned to campus after spring break.