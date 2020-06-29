For 60 years, Key Biscayne's July 4th Parade has survived hurricanes, economic and political crisis and the show has gone on.

Until the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Due to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez Executive Order signed last Saturday closing Miami-Dade beaches for the July 4 weekend and also banning large gatherings, the July 4th Citizens parade and caravan, planned for 11 a.m. on the 4th has been officially cancelled.

The Parade organizing committee was given the news in a letter from the Village Monday morning, according to Michele Estevez, a long-time member of the committee after Miami-Dade County revised order; No parades.

“We are obviously upset. The committee has been working hard planning, first the parade then the alternative citizens’ caravan,” said Estevez.

In an email to Islander News, Village of Key Biscayne Manager Andrea Agha expressed her dissapointment.

“The Village of Key Biscayne extends its sincere condolence. We were looking forward to celebrating the 4th with a KB parade. However, on the heels of Miami-Dade County’s new Emergency Order, restricting parades this weekend, we are not allowed to go forward with this special event. We greatly appreciate all the work the Parade Committee members have dedicated to organizing this year’s parade. We’re all in this together, KB. Let’s stay safe and healthy,” read the statement.

Reached by phone, Village Mayor Mike Davey said "I'm obviously disappointed. The 4th of July Parade committee worked so, so hard to come-up with something that was Covid-friendly. I feel bad for them, but this is where we are, a sign of the times."

Davey added that he hoped the flyover would still happen.

According to an Instagram post from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the flyover, scheduled to coincide with the parade. is still happening.

Citizens can still support the all-volunteer July 4th Parade Committee by purchasing official July 4th merchandise. You can do so by clicking here.