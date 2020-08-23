The Key Biscayne Community Foundation, who administers the Key Biscayne Covid-19-testing program, in partnership with the Village of Key Biscayne, and BioCollections Worldwide, Inc. has announced a site change for the testing program.

Starting Monday, August 24th, the site for testing will move from St Agnes location to the underground parking lot of the Community Center on W. McIntyre between Fernwood Rd and Village Green Way.

The Appointment-Only COVID-19 Testing on Key Biscayne will now be available Monday, August 24th and Thursday, August 27 from 9am to 12pm.

Children ages 4 and up can be tested and tests are administered for every person in the vehicle.

Please be sure to drive to the testing and do not leave your vehicle once you are in line, a healthcare technician will come to your car.

To make an appointment and purchase the test, please visit kbcovidtesting.org