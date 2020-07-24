Village releases "Wear your mask" video

On Friday, the Village introduced a video featuring Village elected officials and staff sending a powerful and unifying message: “Wear your mask, KB.”

The wearing facial covering in public is mandatory on the key.

Featured on the video are Mayor Mike Davey, Vice-Mayor Brett Moss and Council Members Allison McCormick, Ed London and Katie Petros. Village Staff featured are Village Manager Andrea Agha, Fire Department Chief Eric Lang, Police Chief Charles Press, Public Works Director Jake Ozyman and Parks & Rec Director Todd Hofferberth.

The uplifting message on the well-produced video centers around the message “We will get through this together.”

The original idea for the video came from resident Lili Warner, who thought she had to do something. She approached the village and the project took hold. The video was produced by local producer Teri Scott-Abandonato.

Teri said she “was really happy to be part of the project,” marveling how quickly it came together. Teri said some of the clips she filmed live and others were sent in to her.

You may watch the video on the Key Biscayne Community Foundation’s YouTube channel or by clicking here.