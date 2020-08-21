Village and other Dade County municipalities still waiting for CARES Act relief

The Village of Key Biscayne is assured to get federal financial help in the form of a small portion of a total of $474 million in relief allocated to Miami-Dade County in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Considering Key Biscayne is one of the smallest of the 34 cities vying for the money, just how small a portion, and when the village will get those funds, remains a “wait and see” situation, said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey.

Davey, who is still hopeful about a significant allocation to the village, was among about 20 representatives of the Miami-Dade County League of Cities who attended a press conference about the possibility of taking legal action against Miami-Dade County for withholding the coronavirus relief funds the group believes was meant for the cities.

The League was reacting to early county action that put the pot at $30 million to be split for the 34 cities relief allocations. Subsequent action put that figure at $100 million to be split 34 ways which some cities administrators say is still not enough considering the impact of the pandemic on all aspects of the economy.

In the county administration’s view, the earlier lesser amount was appropriate for mitigation efforts and relief programs countywide. However, the cities maintain they have localized needs so the money should have been distributed based on the population of each city.

While not the smallest, according to the 2010 Census, Key Biscayne’s population was 12,344. By comparison, Miami had a population of 399,457 residents, Hialeah had 224,669 residents, Miami Beach had 87,779 residents, Homestead had 60,512 and Coral Gables had 46,780 residents.

“We have spent money on Covid-related expenses. We haven’t received reimbursements yet but I expect that we will,” said Davey. “I am still not clear on how they are delineating who (which cities) gets what but I expect it will be on the basis of population. We’re relatively small so we’ll get a smaller slice.”

The pandemic caused the village to spend money that was not specifically budgeted, but was absolutely necessary as part of the emergency, he said.

“We didn’t really have a choice on the expenditures. This is not something we wanted. This is something we had to do,” Davey explained. “There are a lot of communities that were hesitant to start some of these programs (because of financial concerns) and just had to deal with it. We were able to front the money on some of these things.

“We’re going to see where we are and the back and forth as to how much we’re going to get. We’ll see what works out,’’ he said.

The CARES Act is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill initially passed by Congress in March in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.