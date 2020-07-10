After receiving a letter from local attorney David Winker demanding the non-motorized travel ban the village issued Monday be dropped, the village has decided to “temporarily” suspend the order which restricts non-resident cyclist and joggers from accessing the village.

In an email communication to Winker, Village attorney Chad Friedman said the, “Village disagrees with your legal position. However, please note that the Village has temporarily suspended enforcement of the Order.”

In his communication, Friedman alerted Winker that, “During this temporary suspension, non-motorized vehicular travelers will be permitted within the Village, subject to strict compliance with applicable Miami-Dade County and Village Emergency Order requirements, which include, but are not limited to, maintaining appropriate social distancing and facial coverings.”

In an email to Islander News, Winker wrote, “We are pleased the Village agreed to drop the ban.”

In a subsequent phone call to Islander News, Winker expressed his respect and admiration for the way the Village of Key Biscayne is run. "I love Key Biscayne. To me, Key Biscayne is an example of Florida run right," said Winker.

"The fact they corrected this decision is further evidence of a well-run city," added Winker.

We will provide additional information on this story as it become available.