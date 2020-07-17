As complaints mount about residents not adhering to the County-wide mask or facial coverings requirement order, like these pictures sent to Islander News Friday, Village Manager Andrea Agha sent a communication announcing that effective Saturday, the Village “will adhere to the strict enforcement designated by Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez.”

The email communication from Agha went on to say that “Both Key Biscayne Code Enforcement and Key Biscayne Police will actively enforce the new requirement.”

Details:

- Civil citations can be issued to individuals or businesses for violations of any Emergency Order (e.g., not wearing a mask in public, restaurant with seating for more than 8 people that is offering outdoor seating, etc.).

- Code Section 21-81(d)(8): Violation of Emergency Order by individual violator will incur a civil penalty of $100.00.

- Code Section 21-81(d)(9): Violation of Emergency Order by commercial establishment violator will incur civil penalty of $500.00.

There are some exceptions - children or adults participating in certain types of strenuous activity, for example - but, if you’re walking your dog or strolling down the street, you must wear a mask or facial covering.

In his Friday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey spoke to the need for enforcement, saying "it shouldn't come to this, we should be doing it on our own" in reference to Key Biscayners not adhering to the New Normal Guidelines.

The County order went into effect Thursday, July 16; the village strict enforcement efforts will commence Saturday, July 18, 2020.