In a Monday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey called the decision made by some of Miami-Dade County’s largest municipalities to make face masks mandatory in public “a step in the right direction.”

Davey added “I support requiring facial covering in public.”

In a Monday email communication, the Village said, “Any establishment that is not in compliance will be closed immediately for a minimum of 24 hours,” referring to adherence to the New Normal guidelines established by the county, “and especially with all facial covering requirements.”

The village is encouraging residents to "see something, say something," and to report any violations to KBPD by calling (305) 365-5555.

The communication also said the Village was “considering issuing a new facial covering mandate similar to neighboring cities throughout Miami-Dade County,” adding that it was the Key Biscayne Police Department would spearhead the enforcement campaign.