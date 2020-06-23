Versión en español

On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, announced he had tested positive for Coronavirus. The 33 year-old has revealed in the past that he is an anti-vaxxer.

Djokovic's wife Jelena has also tested positive, although their children have not.

Other players testing positive include Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki. Djokovic's fitness trainer Marco Panichi and Dimitrov's coach Christian Groh also tested positive.

This after two events, in Belgrade and Zadar, where reportedly there was a lack of social distancing measures, with players repeatedly getting up close in everything from basketball pickup games and nightclubs partying.

'I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,' said Djokovic. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine,' said Djokovic.