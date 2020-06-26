Friday, Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code reported four new cases, now at 103 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The surge of coronavirus statewide cases continued as Florida’s Department of Health on Friday morning reported 8,942 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 122,960.

The number of new cases is almost double the previous one-day record, reported just two days earlier. Since June 1, when the state reported 56,830, there have been 66,130 new infections reported – 53% of the total cases.

In 2 weeks, since June 12, the state has added 51,719 cases.

There were 71,423 tests administered Friday, with 14.74% reporting a positive COVID-19 result. A month ago, only about 3% of the tests were coming back as positive.

Miami-Dade reported 1,528 new residents infected with the virus, raising the total in the county to 30,196. Friday’s report shows 9,158 tests administered in the county Thursday, with 14.3% testing positive.

Friday, Broward County reported 750 new cases, now with 13,320 infections. Palm Beach reported 654 new infections, raising the county’s total to 12,498.