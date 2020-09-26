Breakfast for dinner may be a widely accepted practice for many families, but breakfast for dessert can be a new option for your loved ones when a sweet craving strikes.

This Maple Pecan Dessert Pancake from author and James Beard Award winner Ellie Krieger’s “Whole in One” is cooked in a skillet with a maple-sweetened egg batter and can be served warm or chilled. It feels like a homey, sweet pancake when served warm. Chilled, it becomes more of a flan-like tart with its custardy batter and caramelized sugars.

Maple Pecan Dessert Pancake

Recipe courtesy of “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger on behalf of Milk Means More

Servings: 8

1 cup pecan pieces, divided

4 large eggs

1/3 cup whole milk

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch salt

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 400 F. In small bowl of food processor, process 1/2 cup pecans until finely ground. Transfer to bowl. In processor, pulse remaining pecans to coarsely chop.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Stir in finely ground and coarsely chopped pecans.

In 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium-low heat, heat butter. Add batter to pan. Cook without stirring until edges begin to set, 5 minutes, then transfer to oven and bake until completely set and golden brown, 10 minutes. Pancake will puff up in oven then fall into place as it cools.

Allow to cool in pan 10 minutes then sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and cut into eight wedges. Serve warm or chilled.

SOURCE:

Milk Means More