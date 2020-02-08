Aphrodisiac delights bountiful on Key Biscayne

Throughout history, certain foods have been connected to love potions, aphrodisiacs and “the way to a woman or a man’s heart.” With Valentine’s Day approaching, there are a few local delights to add into the loving mood of the day.

Honey, the nectar of Aphrodite, is so much more than an average sweetener. In the 5th Century B.C., Hippocrates prescribed it for sexual vigor. Interestingly, honey provides 2% of vitamins and minerals essential for sexual health. Honey includes boron, which regulates hormones. There's also an increase in nitric oxide, which is released in the bloodstream during arousal. Even the smell of honey can induce loving feeling.

The word “honeymoon” dates back to an ancient tradition of couples going into seclusion and drinking a honey concoction until the new moon of their marriage. There's so much love that honey has to offer. For the ultimate benefits, honey should be pure and unfiltered.

Locally we have KB Honey. Our very own Ron Erble uses great care providing our community with the highest quality products. For more information call them at (305) 361-BEES

Next on the list comes avocados. This amazing fruit dates back 10,000 years and grows abundantly around the island. It provides an ample supply of vitamin E, which boosts vitality and helps to support youthful vigor and energy. Some have also called it “the forbidden fruit” as the Aztecs would forbid village maidens outside of the home while the fruit was being gathered.

The Boaters Grill, located inside of Bill Baggs Park, offers a romantic place for dining on the water. They also can provide take out to enjoy a picnic wherever the heart desires. They make a wonderful Avocado Salad and offer avocado as a side dish to most of their menu options.

Of course, the all-time favorite is a classic: Chocolate

This favorite reigns supreme as the aphrodisiac of choice. The Aztecs were known to ingest large amounts of cacao to stimulate desire and the Mayans would actually trade the cacao beans as currency for a night of passion. Casanova, the famous 18th Century lover, wrote about his habit of consuming several cups of chocolate to sustain his “lustful exploits.”

The cacao bean is the root of chocolate and translates to “the food of the Gods.” This delicious treasure boosts arousal with tryptophan, which produces serotonin. This brain chemical is also known as the feel good chemical and is associated with elevated moods and sexual arousal. Additionally, chocolate provides phenylethylamine, which is a stimulant related to amphetamine and is also the same molecule that courses through the veins of those falling in love.

Chocolate seems to be a staple for most of our island restaurants, Artisans Kitchen & Bar at 658 Crandon Blvd. have an amazing array of chocolate delights to arouse even the most discriminative of pallets.

Valentine’s Day can be so much more than a traditional box of chocolates. Our Island paradise can offer all the delicacies needed to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable.

About Adita Yrizarry-Lang

Adita is a SuperPower aficionado and mother of 2. Her “Journey” started as a fitness instructor 30+ years ago. Since then, she expanded her endeavors, from a biomechanics and resistance training expert to nutritional guru, mind-body coach, author of SuperPowers, A Busy Woman’s Guide to Health and Happiness, and women’s advocate for healthy living. Adita holds a degree in Holistic Nutrition, is a Lv3 Holistic Lifestyle Coach through the Chek Institute, and has been accredited by several health organizations. She has trained thousands of fitness professionals’ worldwide and often speaks at schools, Fortune 500 companies, and private organizations on the benefits of quality foods, longevity, and amazing health.

Adita’s mission…encourage individuals to live Inspired. She wants to bring out the challenges and offer solutions to make SuperPowers shine and life thrive on! She can be found at www.AditaLang.com