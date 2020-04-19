Sunday. Day to relax and enjoy family-time around a meal (or two) from one of these participating restaurants, and save a couple of bucks in the process….

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info@islandernews.com

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Surprise!!! It is Sunday. Make it extra special by ordering a dozen of our special Mini-Lunas / Croissants. Only $12 for the dozen. Call ahead to order.

If not, try a dozen fresh-baked empanadas for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Weekends are special at Tutto’s. Today may we suggest:

Pear Ravioli - Pear & Gorgonzola with white cream sauce - $19.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Nothing like it!

Sunday’s special: Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

RICELESS ROLL for Sunday! (Yes! – we now deliver on Sunday)

Our newest no-rice roll for those of you who staying fit in quarantine!

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Scala

Call Chandra (smiling behind the mask) and see what he suggests for your Sunday dinner!!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

SmartBites To Go

Sunday! Mimosa! They go together! And you can make a special Mimosa at home.

Passion Fruit Mimosa?

We have the kit to make that perfect Sunday.

Kits includes:

Bottle of Cava and ingredients for either Passion Fruit plus fresh Rosemary or Berries with fresh Basil – kit for $40

And meal planning for the coming week? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Piononos

Weekend special. Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.

Open only for delivery

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today we feature our special Artisan Sunday Brunch! Yummy!

New! Try our specialty salads, meals and sauces by the pound! Our selection and prices per lb:

Carne Mechada - $15 / Pollo Mechado - $12 / Pernil - $12 / Caraotas Negras - $8 / Reina Peinada - $12 / Chicken Curry Salad – $12 / Tuna Salad - $11 / Our famous Guava Sauce - $12 / Pico de Gallo - $8 / Guasacaca - $15 / Salsa de Ajo - $12 / Granola - $15

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at 305-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

KEBO

Enjoy a superb Brunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Try our special order PAELLA with patitas de Lechal (lamb)

Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale. As well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Sunday! Chef Marc recommends his special Lasagna! You will not regret it!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Yellow Split Peas / Cream of Cauliflower

Main Course: Pepper Steak / Chicken Francese / Shrimp / Tortellini Cheese

Side Dishes: Fried Rice / Brussel Sprouts / Yukon Potatoes

We are open for groceries and takeout. The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Offering a fresh daily takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Call for our special dish of the day.

Or try our staple Indian tandoor mix grill to enjoy at home

Delivering Indian delicacies. Spice up your weekend!

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50

FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Sunday is pizza party day!

Any 2-topping medium pizzas for only $5.99 each

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: 305-794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Superbly delicious rolls safely delivered!

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Worried about staying fit? We sell pizza by the slice, plus any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Sunday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

Milanezza

Fresh groceries delivered from Milanezza? YES! Give us your grocery list!

Call for our special dish of the day.

Check El Mercadito de Milanezza before finalizing your grocery list! We have added NEW products and now feature an incredible selection of Argentinian products, like cerealitas, alfajores Havanna.

Also stocking disposable gloves and masks and yes, we have toilet paper. Hand sanitizer! Large bottles – only one is enough! Think of Milanezza as your choice for delicious food and groceries. Call us with your list!

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Extra” Deal - 10% off on all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%