New! Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Special $11.99 lunch or dinner special:

Skirt steak with rice and salad

Or try our ceviche tonight!

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Call (305) 365-1244 to order, say Hola or a wine recommendation.

Domino’s Pizza

Draft night! Gather the family and enjoy our Mix-and-Match deal, any item $5.99 each, including medium 2-topping pizzas.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Thursday special. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99

May we recommend you try our island-famous Hamburger? You can loaded it up with tomatoes, pickles, bacon, cheese and even a fried egg! Come on. We dare you!

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today’s special DIY AREPAS! At Home.

We have the kit. Buy our bag of arepas ($4) warm it in the over for 10 minutes at 350 degrees and take the filling of your choice. Choose from:

Carne Mechada - $15.00 lb

Pollo Mechado - $12.00 lb

Pernil - $12.00 lb

Guasacaca - $12.00 lb

Reina Peleada - $12.00 lb

Ensalada de atún - $11.00 lb

Ensalada de pollo al curry - $12.00 lb

Arepas plain (bag) - $4.00

Delivered or takeout

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305)-365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Relax at home today with a comforting afternoon tea. Come in – shop in complete safety – and browse our curated selection from Great Britain, Paris and around the world

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Garbanzo / Broccoli Cheddar

Main Course: Beed Bourguignon / Fresh Turkey breast / Snapper Fillet / Meat Lasagna

Side Dishes: Basmati Rice / Green Beans / Sweet Mashed potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Spice-up your Thursday and enjoy a deliciously spicy South Indian meal.

Call us for our special selection of the day.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda $9.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

KEBO

Who says you can’t make a meal at home special? You CAN with Kebo, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade!

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Today, may we suggest a Caldo Gallego and Basmati Rice with Sautéed Shrimps! So Kebo!

Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale.

Safely visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order, say Hola or a wine recommendation.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on Thursday for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Today! Save and extra 15% on your online order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Try our special roll of the day!

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

La Scala

Call and see what Chef Jose’s recommends for today!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

SmartBites To Go

Make it a sandwich NFL-Draft Thursday. But not just a boring sandwich…. Our Turkey Delight Sandwich is a meal in itself. Try it today, delivered fresh! Large enough to cut and serve as finger-food during the draft

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

And meal planning for this new week? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Piononos

Our special today Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.

Open only for delivery

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Call and see what Chef Marc’s is preparing today!

And do not forget to add desert to your order. Try Yesenia’s chocolate cake. Oh so sinfully delicious!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Superbly delicious rolls safely delivered!

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

We sell pizza by the slice, plus any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Buy any Pizza and get one free special!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Sunday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling 305- 365-1251 or online here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

