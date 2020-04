Friday! Another quarantine week ends! Reward yourself, and your family, with a wonderful takeout or delivered meal while at the same time, you support these local restaurants who are very much part of the island’s folklore.

NEW! Donut Gallery Diner

Time to add this family-owned 45-year key tradition to your list of takeout and delivery options. They serve good-ol’ traditional food for breakfast and lunch.

Treat yourself to a staycation - enjoy Breakfast in bed! Just call DGD and they take care of the rest!!!

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and deliver from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Welcome Donut Gallery and the Zambrano Family!

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Today offering three special $11.99 specials:

Skirt steak with rice and salad

Grilled chicken with rice and salad

Grilled fish with rice and salad.

Can’t make up your mind? Ceviche is always a great Friday option!

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today’s special – Half Oven-Roasted Chicken with mashed potatoes and coleslaw for only $16.00

Or... make Friday a Soup Day! Choice of: Beef Broth, Sancocho and Chicken Chupe. Small $6.00 or Large $10.00

Delivered or takeout

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Toast the Weekend! Bellini for breakfast or brunch? Champagne? We have the most complete "bubblier" selection on the island!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Tortilla / Red Bean / Tomato Basil

Main Course: London Broil / Chicken Cordon Blue / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Evo Fresh Tomatoes

Side Dishes: Vegetable Rice / Cauliflower / Pepper Wedges Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Spice-up your Friday and enjoy a deliciously spicy South Indian meal.

Call us for our special selection of the day.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Lunch special. Burger Friday Twofer - Two Classic Burgers plus two Soft Drinks for only - $22.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

KEBO

Friday!! Make it a KEBO day! Treat yourself to the family-owned establishment, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade!

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

New menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Or ask about other specialties. Want a “light Friday”? May we suggest a special Bocata with French omelet! So Kebo!

Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale, as well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order, say Hola or a wine recommendation.

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Make it a dozen Fish empanadas; four each of Tuna / Patagonia Sea Shrimps / Salmon Philly

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Friday Deal! Extra 15% discount on your online order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kazumi

Sushi Friday! Try our special roll of the day!

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

Friday night! Gather the family and enjoy our Mix-and-Match deal, any item $5.99 each, including medium 2-topping pizzas.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Nothing like it!

Friday special. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Call and see what Friday recommendation Chef Jose’s has! Or make it sea-bass with pasta!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

SmartBites To Go

Farm Fresh Food. That is us! All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

And meal planning for this new week? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Piononos

Weekend special! Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.

Open only for delivery

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Chef Marc’s declares today Lasagna Friday! Try his Momma Randazzo’s recipe!

And do not forget to add desert to your order. Try Yesenia’s chocolate cake. Oh so sinfully delicious!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Today! Try our famous South Beach Roll! Ooooohhhh so good!

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

We sell pizza by the slice, plus any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Friday deal! PIZZA BOGO! Buy any Pizza and get a 2nd one totally FREEl!

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery! Brazilian products available for sale

Additional Friday special: 10% off on all your orders.

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW HOURS: Noon to 9 p.m.

