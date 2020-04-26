Sunday. Day to relax and enjoy family-time around a takeout or delivered meal while supporting one of these participating restaurants and save a couple of bucks in the process.

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info@islandernews.com

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Weekends are special at Tutto’s. Ordering for the entire family?

Our Fettuccine Carbonara is one of the dishes in our menu available as a FAMILY MEAL DEAL! Serves 4-to-6 people and is delicious.

And for desert, add our Quattro leche! Ooooohhhh so good.

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Donut Gallery Diner

Don’t you deserve a great & complete breakfast today? Let us do the cooking and you can enjoy breakfast in your jamis.

We’ve added this family-owned 45-year key tradition to your list of takeout and delivery options. They serve good-ol’ traditional food for breakfast and lunch.

Open for takeout and deliver!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and deliver from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

SmartBites To Go

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

Today, may we tempt you with our sinfully delicious – and famous – chocolate chip cookies? We bake them fresh every day or you can order them to bake at home!

And meal planning for this new week? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Sunday’s $11.99 lunch or dinner special. Choose from:

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad.

Can’t make up your mind? Try one of our Causas, always a great Sunday option!

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

We have sweets to go with your meal like our Cinnamon rolls and Golfeado!

Try our specialty salads, meals and sauces by the pound! Our selection and prices per lb:

Carne Mechada - $15 / Pollo Mechado - $12 / Pernil - $12 / Caraotas Negras - $8 / Reina Peinada - $12 / Chicken Curry Salad – $12 / Tuna Salad - $11 / Our famous Guava Sauce - $12 / Pico de Gallo - $8 / Guasacaca - $15 / Salsa de Ajo - $12 / Granola - $15

Delivered or takeout

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Go SWEET Sunday!

Like Oreo cookies? Well, imagine an Oreo-empanada! Or any of our other 4 sweet empanadas.

Make it a SWEET DOZEN and save 15% if you order online. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Our Sweet empanadas are: Oreo / Nutella & Brownie / Guayaba & Cheese / Apple pie / Berries & White Chocolate

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

In the mood for sweets? Come in and pick up something sweet for Sunday. We have a vast selections of fresh baked cookies, jams and cheeses for that perfect Sunday desert.

Call for Today’s menu

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Make sure you add a desert to whatever dinner you order today. Cannolis, tiramisu or Yesenia’s Chocolate cake, for example. All so sinfully delicious!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Spice-up your Sunday and enjoy a deliciously spicy South Indian meal.

Call us for our special selection of the day.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Brazilian products available for sale

We sell pizza by the slice, plus any pasta plus house salad and soda only $9.99

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

Additional Weekend special: 10% off on all your online orders.

NEW DAILY SCHEDULE. Open Thursday to Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m. (Closed Mon to Wed)

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

KEBO

Enjoy a superb Brunch or dinner from the Spanish restaurant recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade.

Order from our new On-The-Go menu – KEBO Quality for only $14.95 p/p

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Also featuring an incredible selection of fine wines on sale. As well as a “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Kazumi

Experience Kazumi at home a Sunday! And THANK YOU for supporting us.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

Sunday! Desert!! And yes, Domino's can deliver sweetness.

You are in quarantine! Make it sweeter, try our delicious Lava Cake! And eat it first!!!

A nice complement to our 2 Medium / 2-toppings pizza for $5.99 each

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Piononos

Sweet Sunday IS Piononos. Enjoy something from our truly artisan bakery. Everything done by hand.

Our Sunday today Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Open only for delivery

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Weekend special. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99. Add our famous yuca fritas!

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

Call for our weekend menu

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Sake Room

Yes! We have deserts! Call for our suggestions.

All our food is delivered safely!

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

La Scala

Closed Sunday. Check back Monday to see what Chandra’s crew is cooking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, as much as 30%