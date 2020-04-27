Monday. Wishing you a great week. #besafe and support these participating restaurants by ordering a delicious takeout or delivered meal, saving some $$$’s in the process

Here are our #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Monday, April 27, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive your daily menu? Email info@islandernews.com

La Scala

What better way to get the week going than a fresh-pasta dinner from La Scala.

Call Chandra’s and he will recommend a light, calorie-friendly fish dish. Replace the pasta with fresh vegetables for that Monday “no-guilt” meal!

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Weekend is over, time to count calories? Let us help!

Salad Monday - Any Specialty Salad plus 8” Focaccia al Rosmarino only $10.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

KEBO

Why not start the week with KEBO, recently voted the Best Spanish Restaurant in Dade – and now offering a revised daily to-Go - $14.95 p/p menu full of rich flavorful options and the KEBO Quality you expect.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Counting calories? Today, may we recommend a light meal of Basmati Rice with Sautéed Fresh Vegetables

Also the “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

Donut Gallery Diner

For breakfast or lunch, no better way to kick-off the week than at the 45-year key tradition that is Donut Gallery Diner. They serve good-ol’ traditional food for breakfast and lunch.

And we also offer fresh, delicious salads. Plain or loaded; your choice

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Sake Room

Try our World roll… an entire world of flavors delivered safely!

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

SmartBites To Go

All of our vegetables are locally grown to support local farmers.

Overdid it with calories on the weekend? We can help with a fresh and delicious salad. Add avocados for that good fat and hard boiled eggs for protein.

And meal planning for this new week? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Try our specialty salads, meals and sauces by the pound! Our selection and prices per lb:

Carne Mechada - $15 / Pollo Mechado - $12 / Pernil - $12 / Caraotas Negras - $8 / Reina Peinada - $12 / Chicken Curry Salad – $12 / Tuna Salad - $11 / Our famous Guava Sauce - $12 / Pico de Gallo - $8 / Guasacaca - $15 / Salsa de Ajo - $12 / Granola - $15

Delivered or takeout

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Empanadas by the DOZEN, does not get any better than that! Unless you order online and save 15% on your order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Lentil / Potato Kale

Main Course: Churrasco Chimichurri / Curry Coconut Chicken / Salmon Fillet / Pasta Bolognese

Side Dishes: Green Rice / Broccoli / Mashed Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Call to see what light dinner Chef Marc can recommend today. Or try his protein-packed meatball!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Kazumi

Today, we can recommend a light & fresh Tuna Tartar dish for that calorie counting feeling on Monday.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Domino’s Pizza

YES! We have salads! Three choices:

Chicken Caesar / Chicken Apple Pecan / Classic Garden

And they are part of our $5.99 Mix-and-Match deal

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Piononos

Try our delicious, calorie friendly Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella... one won't hurt!

Our week-start offer: Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Brasas KB

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Monday special. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Closed today, Tuesday and Wednesday, will reopen Thursday. Check back then for our specials.

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW DAILY SCHEDULE. Open Thursday to Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m. (Closed Mon to Wed)

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Closed today. Check back tomorrow for more special $11.99 lunch or dinner deals

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Closed today. Check back tomorrow for a free Appetizer and recommendation for a deliciously spicy South Indian meal.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%