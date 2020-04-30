Thursday, April 30! The first full month in quarantine comes to a close.

Well, celebrate! Here are the #tasteofkeybiscayne-On-The-Go offers for Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Daily, we post takeout and delivery options our participating restaurants share with us, allowing you to enjoy the great dining options the island has to offer easier. Want to receive

Bon-appetite.

Flours & Weirdoughs

It’s back!!! The fresh island bakery is back open! Order fresh baked breads and other goodies, like croissants, muffins and tequeños. Nothing is fresher on Key Biscayne than Flours & Weirdoughs.

In the mood for a burger? Make it better with fresh baked buns!

Special this week. Burger Buns, Purchase 6 burger buns for the price of 4 for only $6.60

Offering an island exclusive – fresh baked bread and other baked goods delivered to your home

Call or text 305-299-2370 to place an order or now order online here

La Scala

La Scala’s Sea Bass with Champagne Sauce! There. Enough said. Enjoy Chandra’s Thursday recommendation.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Jose and Jessica! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633 and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd

Open for takeout only, offering no delivery

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Offering Family Meals available every day, with delicious options. Try Spaghetti and meatballs, part of the Family Meals options. Pair it with a Caesar Salad or House Salad and we will throw in some of our yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6.

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda $9.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

Brasas KB

Special this week. Whole Rotisserie Chicken, Peruvian Style, with 2 sides for only $21.99.

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

KEBO

Enjoy a $14.95 p/p quality lunch or dinner from KEBO;s new Daily to-Go menu, full of rich flavorful options and the KEBO Quality you expect.

Revised menu offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more.

Or place a special order to celebrate the end of April. We suggest PULPO a la Gallega! Oh so Kebo!

Also the “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to find out about today’s meal and wine specials

SmartBites To Go

End of April. Time to try our Bison Burger delivered to you! What a great lunch idea!

Meal planning? Call and ask us about our SmartBites To Go’s Smart-Start-Sampler program. 5 Days of Quality Meals for only $175. Deal includes:

3-Meals / 2-Snacks – Wednesday through Friday, delivered fresh before 6 a.m. Call for details

We specialize in FRESHNESS and dedication to our craft. The popular “green” cater & restaurant who was one of the original “food resilience” establishments in Miami, continues to offer quality home-cooked meals and growing their own fresh ingredients.

You can order online here or by calling us directly at (305) 894-6325

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Today, try our "REINA COMBO" Artisan Style. 6 plain arepas, 2 lb. of Reina Pepeada for only $32

Also we now feature our specialty salads, meals and sauces by the pound! Selection and prices per lb:

Carne Mechada - $15 / Pollo Mechado - $12 / Pernil - $12 / Caraotas Negras - $8 / Reina Pepeada - $12 / Chicken Curry Salad – $12 / Tuna Salad - $11 / Our famous Guava Sauce - $12 / Pico de Gallo - $8 / Guasacaca - $15 / Salsa de Ajo - $12 / Granola - $15

Delivered or takeout

Wine sale! All our wine bottles are $12 and we will deliver

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

#StayHome FREE Delivery or take out

Free Delivery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Donut Gallery Diner

Add something sweet to your breakfast. What shape do you want your pancakes today?

Enjoy a classic diner meal from this 45-year key tradition.

Open for takeout and Free Delivery via Freebee on the island

Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Try our special $11.99 lunch or dinner deals. Three options to choose from:

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

Or order from our regular menu, like a nice Lomo salteado with risotto

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

Tuesday through Sunday - Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard,

Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Sake Room

Can we interest you on a delicious roll today? Call us for today’s Chef Specialty.

Get a FREE Crunchy Crab Salad on us, with any $50+ order

Special only good for orders called in to (305) 456-0488

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

The Empanadas Key Biscayne

Empanadas by the DOZEN, does not get any better than that! Unless you order online and save 15% on your order. Use PROMOCODE: BESAFE

Dozen fresh-baked empanadas on for only $29.99 (include 2 sauces)

Order online here or download our app here.

You can also place a takeout or delivery order by calling (305) 699-0663

Open every day 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. We are open for groceries, takeout or delivery menu (delivery within 33149 only)

Today’s menu

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Red Beans / Asparagus

Main Course: Beef Stroganoff / Fresh Turkey Breast / Peruvian Sea Bass Fillet / Chicken Lasagna

Side Dishes: Chicken and Rice / Green Beans / Oven Sweet Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has have a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

In case you wanted yesterday and did not order… Homemade Lasagna Thursday! Try Chef Marc’s family recipe. No regrets!

Offering takeout, curbside delivery, Complimentary KB delivery (call us directly).

Call (305) 456-0480 to place your order

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

PIZZA THURSDAY!

Two pizzas, with 2-toppings each only $5.99 each.

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Call us for a spicy recommendation for today and enjoy a delicious South Indian meal.

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Piononos

Try our delicious Mini Cheesecakes for only $3.50 - Choose from Dulce de Leche, Apricot, Guava or Nutella

Pre-order our special for this weekend - Strawberry Pavlova with Dulce de Leche for 15 people only $55.99

Call us directly to place your order:

(305) 903 9696 / (786) 488 6770 or (305) 361 3237

Open for Delivery only. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleria Mall, KB

Miralmonte Paellas & Spanish Gastronomy

Like in the old country, let delicious food bring the family together! (italics)

Allow Miralmonte to give you a taste of authentic Spanish gastronomy!

Serving our specialty – Paellas! Also Spanish omelets, Spanish Sandwiches and much more.

From Monday through Friday Order a Paella Portion from 10 AM To 12 NOON, Get Your Paella From 1 PM to 3 PM

SEAFOOD $12

CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES $10

CALL / TEXT: (305) 794-5442

Free Delivery during QUARANTINE

Bocatas - Jamón Serrano y Tomate, Pepito de Lomo, Bacon, Queso, Serranito, Tortilla Española with Pimiento, Chorizo, Morcilla.

Tortilla De Patatas!

Since 1954 in Torrelodones, Madrid. Now in Miami!

Visit us online for information and complete menu. Click here.

Let’s be social. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @paellasmiralmontemiami

Kazumi

Call for today’s Roll of the Day.

The modern Japanese fusion restaurant is offering many of their creative dishes for takeout and delivery by their own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

Open from Noon to 8:30 p.m. 7 days a week!

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open today!

Celebrate the end of April with 2 Pizzas for the price of one!!! BOGO Pizza Deal!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

NEW DAILY SCHEDULE. Open Thursday to Sunday from Noon to 9 p.m. (Closed Mon to Wed)

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%