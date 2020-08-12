Mid-week, relax and enjoy a nice meal while continuing to support these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants. Take advantage of their offers, like BOGO PIzza, complete lunches starting at $9, all you can Eat and free dishes with purchases.

Our daily #Meal-Deals for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00

For dinner, try Tutto Family Meal! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering. To order online – click here – or by call (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Join us tonight - limited outdoor dining, or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night with Takeout. Offering curbside delivery

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Wednesday night dinner pasta-dish from their regular menu!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Your island’s best option for simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!! We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Visit for lunch or dinner and try our new Tagliatelle Gamberetti: shrimp, saffron-tomato brodetto and gremolata!

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tacopolis

We welcome one of the newest restaurants on the island to the daily #tasteofkeybiscayne post.

Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine in Key Biscayne.

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

And coming soon! Mexican breakfast!

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery by our own service of find us on UberEats

Located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523.

To order online, please click here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Make this a PULPO WEDNESDAY! Ours is especially good!

Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Brasas KB

Open for covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Wednesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

This Wednesday, try the new dish that is sure to become the talk-of-the-island… our new Pork reina mini arepas…

Open for expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your Online Order here

GRAN INKA

ALL YOU CAN EAT - CEVICHE PROMO - FOR ONLY $24.95

So, you like fish ceviche? This is your best promo then! Now, for only $24.95, you can enjoy any of our 3 fish ceviches: with cilantro, classic or in yellow pepper sauce! Available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Gran Inka Key Biscayne, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant. We’ll never let you down!

Open with expanded outdoor seating, Takeout or delivery.

Call (305) 365-7883 for more information

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery! Reservations recommended!

Our special for this Wednesday dinner is Randazzo’s unique lasagna of course! Try Randazzo’s homemade family recipe!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Takeout

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Add something fresh baked from our bakery to complete your meal today!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Quinoa / Green Split Peas / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: BBQ Pork Ribs / Chicken Cilantro Lemon / Corvina Fillet / Cheese Spinach Ravioli

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Pepper Wedges Potatoes

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com or order online here.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with ample outdoor seating, takeout or delivery!

Call for today’s special rolls!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant. We offer creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by our own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS!

Online ordering, 7-days a week from Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Outdoor Dining, 7-days a week, from Noon to 8:30 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Open with ample & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp To-G0-Menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” for a great variety of authentic Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

We invite you to visit our new Wine Cellar with a unique wine selection on the key, now at lower prices.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Wednesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Join us today, outdoor seating to help with social distancing.

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

Heading to the beach? Pool? Let us take care of your Wednesday lunch with our NEW special!

One Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Make it a Sake-Wednesday.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Ample & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or FREE delivery!

Thank you to Paulina and Sabrina for putting us to the test and their recommendation!!! Read their findings here.

And to celebrate, you get the presents! FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! BOGO Pizza Monday! Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

We are celebrating!!! Milanezza has been designated a TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice destination!! Come join us as we celebrate!

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY - Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Open for Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

It is Whacky Wednesday at DGD! Any FREE Soft Drink with any $10 purchase

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Takeout!

Visit us online by clicking here.

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty. It is hot! Refresh with a specially cold Presidente Beer and some ceviche!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

And join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Novecento is participating in the 2020 MIAMI SPICE. Enjoy a creative menu created just for the occasion. Only $25 for lunch or $39 for dinner. You can access our entire MIAMI SPICE Menu here.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%