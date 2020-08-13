Lucky Thursday. Thank you for supporting these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants who offer delicious alternatives to nosh on and #meal-deals to save on.

Our daily Island dining offers for Thursday, August 13, 2020

La Scala

Open for limited outdoor dining and takeout. Make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night.

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Thursday night dinner dish, perhaps a seafood pasta dish of your liking.

And come in and say hello to Chandra, Albert, Jose and Jenniffer! Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offers their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying it at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center.

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

This Thursday, make time to enjoy the new addition to the menu… the BURGER POP’S CRISPY. Angus meat, american cheese, crispy onion, lettuce and barbecue sauce! a Must try!

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery.

Lunch special. Pizza Thursday - Any 8" pizza & soda only $9.00!!!

Also offering Tutto Family Meal day! Order from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!! We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and more!

Visit for lunch or dinner and try some of our new dishes!

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant, is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is our specialty and nobody serves fresher seafood on the island! Try our signature fried whole fresh snapper!

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

We ask you please wear a mask and maintain your social distancing.

This Thursday, enjoy our famous craft beers delivered at home. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

FREE Delivery or takeout

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

Tacopolis

Have you tried the newest taste on the island? Tacos! Tacos! Burritos! and all your favorite Mexican dishes!

Tacopolis, where everyday is Taco-Day!! Only eat tacos on days that end in a “Y”

Tacopolis was born as an idea in Cancun Mexico years ago. The mix of gastronomic and entertainment influences of this tourist pole come together forming a family concept, rescuing authentic flavors of magical towns of Mexico to share them with Key Biscayne. A casual and relaxed atmosphere…

And coming soon! Mexican breakfast!

Closed Mondays, open Tue to Sun from Noon to 10 p.m.

Open for Outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery but our own service of find us on UberEats

They are located in the Square Shopping Center at 260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne.

To place a phone order, call (786) 703-5523. To order online, please click here.

CHIFA WOK

ASIAN FUSION FOOD - Takeout and Delivery Only - UBEREATS Available

EDAMAME $7, WONTONS $9, DUMPLINGS $11, FRIED RICE $14, LO MEIN $16 AND MORE!

Takeout and Delivery Only - UberEats Available

It’s time to enjoy the newest concept on the island… CHIFA WOK the new Asian fusion at the best prices.

Available Mondays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It’s all in the wok so call (305) 365-7883 and order away!

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely. WE ARE OPEN AND DELIVER! Email us your grocery list at orders@thegoldenhogmarket.com

Make it a Burger-Thursday and ours is as good as they come!

Today’s menu:

Soups & Creams: Chicken Chupe / Red Beans / Carrot

Main Course: Asado Negro / Chicken Spinach / Merluza Fillet / Pasta Carbonara

Side Dishes: Garden Rice / Broccoli / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first, and has taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders here or order online here

KEBO

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

How about a deliciously light and refreshing Kebo special salad?

Or enjoy a superb Kebo-Quality-Meal from our new $14.95/pp TO-GO, Takeout & Delivery menu, offering a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” with some Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order a KEBO meal. Kebo is a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant

Brasas KB

Thursday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your choice: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Free Delivery

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Domino’s Pizza

Heading to the beach? Pool? Let us take care of your Wednesday lunch with our NEW special!

One Large Pizza 1 Topping AND 8 piece Chicken Wing order for only $16.99

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Open for covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Have a roll - or two – dining-in with us today!

Or still enjoy Sake quality at home!

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! Noon to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

NEW! We now offer authentic Brazilian food, delivered to enjoy at home.

We also sell pizza by the slice

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or online by clicking here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery - Reservation encouraged

Want a way to compliment your Thursday dinner? Try Randazzo’s OCTOPUS SALAD! As Chef Marc tells it, “My Mom had a family secret from the old country on how to get the octopus as tender as butter...marinated in Oil Verde, white vinegar, Meyer lemon with celery, cherry peppers, Scicilian olives and capers” and we have not duplicated that delicacy in Key Biscayne. Try it today!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Pick-ups

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

Donut Gallery Diner

Thankful Thursday! $5.00 off your $35 purchase!

Donut Gallery is the dining establishment that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Takeout

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Visit us online by clicking here.

Kazumi

Open for ample and comfortable Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Enjoy one of our special rolls this Thursday, or perhaps our own take on Tuna Tartar

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Try one of our specially priced lunch and dinner options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad for only $11.99

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad for only $11.99

- Grilled fish with rice and salad for only $11.99

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout & Delivery

Thursday. What a perfect day for a perfectly cooked delicious South Indian meal.

And no matter what you try, order our signature dessert, Gulab Jamun

For our full menu or to order online, please click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Milanezza

We are celebrating!!! Milanezza has been designated a TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice destination!! Come join us as we celebrate!

HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY - Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

Open for Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

Shop from our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convenient delivery. Support local

You still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Novecento

Deep in the heart of the island, Novecento is the neighborhood hotspot.

And join us for lunch and enjoy a light, healthy and delicious meal starting at only $9

Novecento is participating in the 2020 MIAMI SPICE. Enjoy a creative menu created just for the occasion. Only $25 for lunch or $39 for dinner. You can access our entire MIAMI SPICE Menu here.

Place your takeout or delivery order at 305-362-0900

Novecento Key Biscayne Bistro Argentino is located at 620 Crandon Blvd in Key Biscayne.

Open daily Noon to 10 p.m.

You can order online by clicking here

Check back tomorrow for more specials as we add more restaurants to #tasteofkeybiscayne-To-Go

And please remember to order from the restaurant directly before using one of the apps – this way we support the local restaurants by saving them the commission they are charged, which at times is as much as 30%

#tasteofkeybiscayne